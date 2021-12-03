M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Up to $56.41

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.41, but opened at $60.16. M/I Homes shares last traded at $60.31, with a volume of 77 shares traded.

MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 215,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after buying an additional 103,401 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.