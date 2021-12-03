Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.59

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 29920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LU. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lufax by 39.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,063,000 after buying an additional 15,765,291 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Lufax by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after buying an additional 14,913,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 191.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after buying an additional 12,147,031 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter worth about $95,355,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 94.5% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,487,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

