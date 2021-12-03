Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.60 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $119.04 million and approximately $16.60 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00246126 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00086825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

