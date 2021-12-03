Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $134.78 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.78 billion and $134.78 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $147.14 or 0.00261676 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,230.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.49 or 0.00998564 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00031890 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003044 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,913,670 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

