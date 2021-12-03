Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 780 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. 780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $2,295,699. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

