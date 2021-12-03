BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,874,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $908.21. 1,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $907.34 and its 200-day moving average is $895.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

