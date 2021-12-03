Liberty One Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 3.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 21.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $164.27. 3,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,179. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

