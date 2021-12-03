Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $87.01 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

