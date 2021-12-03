The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $166.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.93.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

