Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $180.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

