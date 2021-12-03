Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $945,000 Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDK stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

