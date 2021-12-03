Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 816 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 190.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $180.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.21 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.