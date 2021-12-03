Insider Buying: Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Purchases C$21,780.00 in Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director William Geoffrey Beattie acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$21,780.

FSZ stock opened at C$10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. The company has a market cap of C$879.72 million and a PE ratio of 30.32. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$11.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.67.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$171.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

