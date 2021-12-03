VersaBank (TSE:VB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

VersaBank (TSE:VB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE:VB opened at C$15.85 on Friday. VersaBank has a 52-week low of C$7.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of VersaBank in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price target for the company.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.