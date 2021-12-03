Albion VCT plc (AAVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Albion VCT plc (LON:AAVC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Albion VCT’s previous dividend of $1.47. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AAVC opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Friday. Albion VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 71 ($0.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £56.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.15.

Albion VCT Company Profile

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund's investments are normally structured as a mixture of equity and loan stock, with a majority of loan stock. Its portfolio company gross assets must not exceed Â£15 million ($18.67 million) immediately prior to the investment and Â£16 million ($19.92 million) immediately thereafter.

