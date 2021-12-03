Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $16.39 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $16.39 or 0.00029141 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $305.43 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00063630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.86 or 0.07986582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00092313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,428.53 or 1.00352974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ANYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.