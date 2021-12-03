Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,998 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of -183.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.44. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

