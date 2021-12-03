Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 289 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,437.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,421.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,415.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

