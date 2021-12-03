Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Visa were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $198.29 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

