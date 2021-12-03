Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.750-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.30 million-$359.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357 million.Appian also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.210 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.47. 3,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,596. Appian has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.86.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

