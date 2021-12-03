Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DOMO traded down $9.87 on Friday, hitting $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,148. Domo has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Domo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Domo by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

