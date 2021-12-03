HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 480.25 ($6.27).

A number of research firms have commented on HSBA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 432 ($5.64) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 414.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 416.74. The stock has a market cap of £88.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 344.46 ($4.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($219,171.70).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.