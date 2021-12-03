Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,283. Five Below has a 12 month low of $153.34 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.87 and its 200 day moving average is $195.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.80.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

