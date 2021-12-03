Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is $1.17. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AVIR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. 807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $94.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,027,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

