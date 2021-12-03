Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Bank of Canada (NA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA):

12/2/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$112.00 to C$108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – National Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$108.00.

12/2/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$116.00 to C$113.00.

12/2/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$112.00.

11/23/2021 – National Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$113.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$102.00 to C$112.00.

11/15/2021 – National Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$100.00 price target on the stock.

NA traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$97.10. 177,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,054. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$97.53. The company has a market cap of C$32.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$70.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

