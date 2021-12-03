Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Howard Ash Sells 9,000 Shares

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Ash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $15,840.00.

Ault Global stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ault Global in the 2nd quarter worth $2,906,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ault Global by 484.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 368,440 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

