Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Howard Ash Sells 9,000 Shares

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Howard Ash also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 30th, Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $15,840.00.
Ault Global stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $7.99.
About Ault Global
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
