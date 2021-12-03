Plasma Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $12.34 Million (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, Plasma Finance has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $366,599.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plasma Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064226 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,551.62 or 0.08011878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00092603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,762.51 or 0.99914921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plasma Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plasma Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plasma Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plasma Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.