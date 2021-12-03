Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Lowered to $121.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $154.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,305. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.71. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $103.84 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 and sold 10,489 shares worth $1,473,222. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,234,000 after buying an additional 73,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Freshpet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,955,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,769,000 after buying an additional 65,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freshpet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after buying an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,143,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.