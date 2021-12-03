Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

GEL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,407,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,321 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,923,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,759,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEL opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.51. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -28.71%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

