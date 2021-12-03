adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €300.00 ($340.91) price objective on the stock.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.50.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of adidas stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a 1-year low of $142.60 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.