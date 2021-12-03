Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $433.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.88.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $383.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.41 and a 200 day moving average of $363.13. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.55. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

