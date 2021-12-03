Rene A. Lacerte Sells 4,882 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,882 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.60, for a total value of $1,311,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.28, for a total value of $2,882,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $251.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.02 and its 200-day moving average is $235.94. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

