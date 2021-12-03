New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.36 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX opened at $120.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $113.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.