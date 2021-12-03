New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $313.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $355.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

