iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3,594.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.