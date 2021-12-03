Brokerages Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roivant Sciences.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROIV. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $8.84 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

