-$0.21 EPS Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.17). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

