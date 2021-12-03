Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 306 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average of $102.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $79.82 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

