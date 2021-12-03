The Crypto Prophecies Trading 19.6% Lower This Week (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $12.53 million and $1.24 million worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Crypto Prophecies alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064226 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,551.62 or 0.08011878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00092603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,762.51 or 0.99914921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,798,130 coins and its circulating supply is 83,299,982 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Crypto Prophecies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Crypto Prophecies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Crypto Prophecies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Crypto Prophecies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.