Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $8.23. Stagwell shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 2,340 shares.

Specifically, Director Eli Samaha purchased 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $888,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Stagwell Company Profile (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

