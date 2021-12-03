Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,033,000 after purchasing an additional 123,014 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $182.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average is $176.60. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,518. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.