BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 18,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 34,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $165.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.