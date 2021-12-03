Fundamentun LLC Invests $307,000 in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $84.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

