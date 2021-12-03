BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

Shares of UPS opened at $199.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.85 and its 200 day moving average is $201.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

