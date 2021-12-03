McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,816 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Microsoft by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 8,774 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.01. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $209.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

