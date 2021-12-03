Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Trimmed by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

SRE stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average of $131.41. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

