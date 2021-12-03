CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $2,156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,856,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,879 shares of company stock worth $281,107,406 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake stock opened at $360.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of -118.12 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.34.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

