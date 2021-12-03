Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $131,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 783.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 264,653 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 231,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $29.67 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

