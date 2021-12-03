Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.21.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $221.18 on Thursday. Okta has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.04.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

