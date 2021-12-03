Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Matthew Francis Pine Sells 2,000 Shares

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Francis Pine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.29. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

